Watch top news stories today | December 28th – Evening edition Updated: 28/12/2021
'Most serious damage to wildlife', at least 5,200 cranes killed by bird flu in Israel
Hi-tech AI-powered robots are replacing recycling centre workers in Finland
Skateboard and soda cans make musical instruments for disadvantaged youths in Spain
Afghan women protest against killing of former troops, call for rights
Volcanologists can't rule out future reactivation of La Palma volcano
Brazil's Santa Claus school ends another Christmas season
Hardened lava removed from La Laguna Cross on La Palma Island
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' surpasses $1 billion at worldwide box office
English sparkling wine production gaining in POP-ularity as the French continue to invest
'Another foreign agent': Russian court orders closure of country's oldest human rights NGO, Memorial