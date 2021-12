Nature showing off its force, travel discoveries, the incredible world of wildlife... 2021 gave us countless fascinating moments to capture, as well as many reminders of the impact we have on the planet.

Check out some of the most remarkable nature and landscape photographs of 2021 in this selection of images.

Brazilian surfer Paulo Guido surfs on the Doce River in Governador Valadares, Brazil. January 2021 Douglas Magno/AFP

A view of traffic passing over a bridge above the frozen Han river in Seoul, South Korea. January 2021 Ed Jones/AFP

A penguin swims in an enclosure housing for gentoo and chinstrap penguins at Mexico City's Inbursa Aquarium, Mexico. January 2021 Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo

Plastic bottles and other garbage float in Potpecko lake near Priboj, in southwest Serbia. January 2021 Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo

Icicles form on a citrus tree from a sprinkler system used to protect the trees from the freezing temperatures in Edinburg, Texas, USA. February 15, 2021 Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP Photo

An aerial view of Athens and the Acropolis hill after a heavy snowfall in the Greek capital. February 2021 Aris Messinis/AFP

The Statue of Liberty is seen at sunset through the steel-wire suspension cables of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, USA. February 2021 Angela Weiss/AFP

Cracked mud stretches out across a vast area once covered by the waters of the Suesca lagoon, in Suesca, Colombia. February 2021 Fernando Vergara/AP Photo

A couple walks along the snow-covered bank of the Neris River in Vilnius, Lithuania. February 2021 Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo

People walk with their dogs in a snow-covered garden maze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany after extreme winter weather hit the north and west of the country. February 2021 Martin Meissner/AP Photo

Lava erupts from Mt. Etna as seen from the northeast side of the volcano, in the province of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy. March 2021 Salvatore Allegra/AP

A rows of boats used for harvesting salt in Lake Retba (Pink Lake) in Senegal. March 2021 Marco Longari/AFP

Sunday hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. March 21, 2021 Jeremie Richard/AFP

The sun rises in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. March 2021 Carl de Souza/AFP

Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts from atop Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala, March 2021 Josh Edelson/AP Photo

An arial view of a train passing near salt lakes formed on the site of karst sinkholes at the flooded Kharlamovsky salt mine in Donetsk region, Ukraine. May 2021 Natalia Liubchenkova/Euronews

The flower full moon rises behind the 444-440 BC Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, 70 km south of Athens. May 2021 Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP

Mucilage, a thick, viscous fluid produced by phytoplankton is visible in Turkey's Marmara Sea. Experts warn the mucilage will occur more often because of global warming May 2021 - Yasin Akgul/AFP

People try to catch offerings thrown by Tengger tribe people off the summit of the active Mount Bromo volcano in Probolinggo, East Java province, Indonesia. June 2021 Juni Kriswanto/AFP

A bolt of lightning crosses the sky as people look at buildings displaying a light show related to the anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, China. June 2021 Noel Celis/AFP

Birds fly over a man taking photos of the exposed riverbed of the Old Parana River during a drought in Rosario, Argentina. July 2021 Victor Caivano/AP Photo

A home is engulfed in flames as the Dixie fire rages south of Janesville in Northern California, USA. August, 2021 Ethan Swope/AP Photo

Researcher Ninis Rosqvist at the peak of the southern summit of Kebnekaise in Sweden, as she uses equipment to take GPS measurements of the mountain's height. August 2021 Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

An aerial view shows a deforested area of Amazonia rainforest in Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil. September 2021 Mauro Pimentel/AFP

A house covered by ash from a volcano erupting on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. October 2021 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

A man works at the Rhone Glacier partially covered with insulating foam to prevent it from melting due to global warming. Near Gletsch, Switzerland. October 2021 Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The view on Perito Moreno Glacier in Los Glaciares National Park near El Calafate, Argentina. November 2021 Natacha Pisarenko/AP Photo

Devi Bahadur Nepali, an experienced honey hunter climbs on a bamboo rope to harvest cliff honey in Dolakha, Nepal. November 2021 Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo

An aerial view of a pier that sits in the dried bed lake of the Aculeo Lagoon in Paine, Chile. December 2021 Matias Delacroix/AP Photo

