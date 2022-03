Scenes of tearful goodbyes have become commonplace in Ukraine as fathers, grandfathers and brothers stay behind to fight while other family members flee the Russian invasion.

Here's a look at the powerful pictures showing reality for many Ukrainian families amid the war raging in their homeland.

A father joins hands with his family through the window as he says goodbye in front of an evacuation train at the central train station in Odessa. March 7, 2022 Bulent Kilic/AFP

A man says goodbye to his family in front of an evacuation train at Kyiv train station, Ukraine. March 5, 2022 Genya Savilov/AFP

Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. March 4. 2022 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo

Children look out from a window of an unheated carriage of an emergency evacuation train that is travelling from Kharkiv to Lviv, Ukraine. March 3, 2022 Andriy Dubchak /andriy.dubchak

A boy in an evacuation train looks at men staying on the platform at the central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 6, 2022 Serhiy Chuzavkov/AFP

A child speaks on the phone as he says goodbye to her father looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Kramatorsk for western Ukraine at the railway station Andriy Andriyenko/AP Photo

A child hugs his father to board a train after leaving Kyiv's Central Children's Hospital, following its evacuation, at a railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine. March 7, 2022 Efrem Lukatsky/AP