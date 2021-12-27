Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 27th – Midday edition Updated: 27/12/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
At least 28 migrants' bodies found lined up on Libya's western coast
Argentina's Bariloche sends plume of smoke into the sky as fires rage
Dual train-bus vehicle starts commercial operation
'No culture, no future': Belgian cultural workers protest against COVID measures
Salsa dancers take to Cali's 'Salsodromo' on Christmas Day
Heavy snow hits Sea of Japan coast
Thousands protest new virus restrictions in Spain
Moving nativity scene draws visitors to Polish monastery
The 23rd Harbin Ice and Snow World starts trial operation
In Memoriam 2021: The stars and icons who passed away this year