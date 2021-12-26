Thousands protest new virus restrictions in Spain

Hundreds of protesters marched through Barcelona on Saturday voicing their opposition against new holiday season restrictions in Catalonia.
The region had reinstated serious limitations which came into effect on Christmas Eve in a bid to slow the spread of the omicron variant.
Catalonia's hospitals are currently caring for one in four of everyone hospitalised in Spain with COVID-19.
During the Christmas Day protest, which headed towards Sant Jaume Square, demonstrators held signs against mandatory vaccines and sanitary passports.
Among the new measures which will be in effect until at least 7 January are a nightly curfew from 1-6 a.m., a limit of 10 people per social gathering, the closure of nightclubs, and capping restaurants at 50% of indoor seating and stores, gyms and theatres at 70% capacity.
Spain had hoped for a relaxed festive Christmas, since 80% of its population of 47 million were vaccinated — including 90% of those over 12 — and face masks are widely used.
But the incredibly fast spread of the omicron variant is starting to put pressure on Spanish hospitals, even though experts agree that being vaccinated still greatly reduces the risk of falling seriously ill.
More No Comment
Salsa dancers take to Cali's 'Salsodromo' on Christmas Day
Heavy snow hits Sea of Japan coast
Moving nativity scene draws visitors to Polish monastery
The 23rd Harbin Ice and Snow World starts trial operation
Libyans mark 70th Anniversary of independence
People flee into Thailand amid Myanmar fighting
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas
Indonesian community tells the story of Jesus through shadow puppets
Mongolian doctors trek to remote areas to give herders jabs
Santa Claus parades around the world
Ferry fire kills dozens in southern Bangladesh
Funeral of Palestinian shot dead after firing at Israeli troops
Extinction Rebellion protests Argentina's fast fashion
Santa Claus climbs down building to visit children in a Spanish hospital
Aerial images of Philippines typhoon devastation