Top News Stories Today Watch top news stories today | December 22nd – Evening edition Updated: 22/12/2021
Nigeria destroys around 1M expired COVID vaccines
NGO brings holiday cheer to Sao Paulo homeless
Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia hold talks at Open Balkan Summit
Designer trees from around the world light up Moscow's Christmas festival
Going through the roof: what does 2022 have in store for global property prices?
'Merry Christmas': World's first SMS sells for €107,000 at NFT auction
Planting for the future: Morocco lays the seeds for Africa's agricultural revolution
COVID still dominated 2021. Here’s how new technology helped fight the virus this year
Get vaccinated even if you've had COVID before, urges WHO Europe
Israel says it's the first country in the world to rollout a fourth COVID jab