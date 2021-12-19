Father Frost visits Moscow children's hospital

Russian rescue corps students abseiled down the wall of a Moscow children's hospital on Sunday to bring a bit of holiday cheer to its patients.
Fifty students, dressed up in costumes of Father Frost and Snow Maidens, climbed down ropes, or stood on top of cranes to wish happy holidays to more than 600 children.
Maria Lvova-Belova, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights in Russia, who was one of the Snow Maidens, said the event was important to bring some holiday cheer to sick children.
