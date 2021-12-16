euronews_icons_loading
Sky-high mural honours hometown hero Lionel Messi

A 70-metre mural of Argentine football star Lionel Messi is unveiled in his hometown Rosario. "From another galaxy and from my city" is the title of the work, located just a few metres from the National Flag Monument. Artists Marlene Zuriaga and Lisandro Urteaga say they spent a month working on the piece dedicated to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

More No Comment