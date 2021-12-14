Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the latest global personality to mock Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

The 36-year-old has been widely condemned for visiting a nightclub after coming into contact with someone who was positive with COVID-19 last weekend.

Marin has apologised for her judgment but has become a symbol of online mockery, including in the United States.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted a photo to his 66 million followers, joking about Marin's actions.

The photo included a meme of two young adults in a nightclub, alongside the captions; "So what do you do for a living? I am the Prime Minister of Finland."

The tweet has been shared nearly 18,000 times and liked by over 244,000 Twitter users.

Musk is often known for his eccentric activity on Twitter, and analysts in Finland are unsurprised that Marin's actions have gone viral around the world.

Elon Musk later replied to another user on Twitter, adding that Marin "seems cool".

The Finnish Prime Minister seemed unaffected by the joke and responded to Musk herself, writing on Twitter that "Finland is cool too".

"A Nordic welfare state that wants to be climate neutral by 2035 ... [and the ] world's happiest people live in Finland," Marin said on Monday.

Finland was crowned the happiest country in the world for the fourth year running in 2021.