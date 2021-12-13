Hundreds of would-be Santa Claus run down Athens to raise money

Hundreds of people dressed up as Santa Claus took part in Athens' seventh charity Santa Run on Sunday.

Participants ran a non-timed 2-kilometre course around the Greek capital's Olympic Athletic Centre, and for the first time organisers provided Santa uniforms for children wanting to enjoy the day.

"It's a great opportunity to have air at least. The children are very happy because they were stuck inside our homes because of Covid. I hope in the future it will be better," said Eleni Aneionou, one of the participants.

"Well after the lockdown it's fun to be in a place with many people to celebrate Christmas. To be enjoying life, enjoying liberty, which comes from the freedom and health," another participant added.

Although participants pay €12 each, most of the money raised comes from corporate sponsorships.

The proceeds raised by the race will go to Make-A-Wish Greece, a foundation that is part of Make-A-Wish International and grants the wishes of critically ill children aged from 2½ to 18 years old.

This year's Santa Run was the first since 2019 after the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.