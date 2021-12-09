euronews_icons_loading
Thousands gather in Paraguay for Virgin of Caacupe Day

Thousands of people including pilgrims gather for the Virgin of Caacupe Day in Caacupe, Paraguay, the most important religious celebration of the year in the South American country.

Located 50 km from the capital, Caacupe is the centre of the country's religious events on the day when the Catholic calendar marks the Day of the Conception.

