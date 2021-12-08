This content is not available in your region

United Kingdom

UK PM announces new virus measures amid Omicron fears

By Euronews
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined new coronavirus measures at a press conference on Wednesday.

The announcements come amid fears over new COVID-19 variant Omicron, whose doubling time in the UK is estimated "between 2 and 3 days," said Johnson.

Johnson said England would "move to plan B" and reintroduce guidance to work from home as well as a requirement to wear facemasks, including indoors.

The UK will also introduce vaccine passports in some places, said Johnson.

For contact cases, daily tests will be imposed instead of isolation, the British leader said.

The new measures will come into force in a week time, he added.