UK PM announces new virus measures amid Omicron fears

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined new coronavirus measures at a press conference on Wednesday.

The announcements come amid fears over new COVID-19 variant Omicron, whose doubling time in the UK is estimated "between 2 and 3 days," said Johnson.

Johnson said England would "move to plan B" and reintroduce guidance to work from home as well as a requirement to wear facemasks, including indoors.

The UK will also introduce vaccine passports in some places, said Johnson.

For contact cases, daily tests will be imposed instead of isolation, the British leader said.

The new measures will come into force in a week time, he added.