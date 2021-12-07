One dead after building collapse in southern France

A man has been found dead in the rubble of collapsed building in southern France, firefighters told the AFP news agency.

The residential block came crashing down overnight on Monday-Tuesday in Sanary-sur-Mer near Toulon.

Earlier, a woman and her baby were pulled out alive.

Fire crews are continuing the search for two people believed to be still trapped in the rubble.

The blast -- thought to be as a result of a gas problem -- took place around 3:50 am. It was heard for miles around, according to police.