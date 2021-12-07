One dead after building collapse in southern France

One dead after building collapse in southern FranceComments
By Euronews, AFP
A man has been found dead in the rubble of collapsed building in southern France, firefighters told the AFP news agency.
The residential block came crashing down overnight on Monday-Tuesday in Sanary-sur-Mer near Toulon.
Earlier, a woman and her baby were pulled out alive.
Fire crews are continuing the search for two people believed to be still trapped in the rubble.
The blast -- thought to be as a result of a gas problem -- took place around 3:50 am. It was heard for miles around, according to police.