France

One dead after building collapse in southern France

By Euronews, AFP
French firefighters search the rubble for missing inhabitants after a building collapsed in Sanary-sur-Mer, on December 7, 2021.   -   Copyright  Credit: AP Photo

A man has been found dead in the rubble of collapsed building in southern France, firefighters told the AFP news agency.

The residential block came crashing down overnight on Monday-Tuesday in Sanary-sur-Mer near Toulon.

Earlier, a woman and her baby were pulled out alive.

Fire crews are continuing the search for two people believed to be still trapped in the rubble.

The blast -- thought to be as a result of a gas problem -- took place around 3:50 am. It was heard for miles around, according to police.