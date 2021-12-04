Head of Paris region Valérie Pécresse will be the presidential candidate of France's main right-wing party, "Les Républicains" said on Saturday.

It is the first time the French conservative party picks a woman to be its candidate.

"I am thinking of all French women today and I say 'thank you' to party members for their audacity," Pécresse said at a press conference after results were announced.

Pécresse won 61% of the votes at the party's primary election compared to 39% for her challenger Eric Ciotti, a hardliner MP from Nice.