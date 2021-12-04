This content is not available in your region

France

French presidential election 2022: Valérie Pécresse wins conservative primary

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews with AFP
Valérie Pécresse smiles at the Conservative party Les Republicains party headquarters after being elected as the party's presidential candidate, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Valérie Pécresse smiles at the Conservative party Les Republicains party headquarters after being elected as the party's presidential candidate, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.   -   Copyright  Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP

Head of Paris region Valérie Pécresse will be the presidential candidate of France's main right-wing party, "Les Républicains" said on Saturday.

It is the first time the French conservative party picks a woman to be its candidate.

"I am thinking of all French women today and I say 'thank you' to party members for their audacity," Pécresse said at a press conference after results were announced.

Pécresse won 61% of the votes at the party's primary election compared to 39% for her challenger Eric Ciotti, a hardliner MP from Nice.