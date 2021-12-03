Harry Potter castle lights up in Hollywood for Christmas on 20th film anniversary

"I'm going to start watching all the episodes that I missed... you feel like you're in the film", says a Universal Studios Hollywood visitor as Hogwarts castle is lit up for Christmas at the California theme park on the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film.
More No Comment
Iceland`s largest glacier threatened by climate change
Underwater Santa puts on a show at Seoul aquarium
Budapest embraces the Christmas spirit
Giant lego menorah in Budapest
An educational robot interacts with students at a Gaza school.
South Koreans pitch in to make fiery kimchi food dish at mass event
Japanese coast guard rescues man after boat capsizes
Activists gather outside US Supreme Court ahead of major abortion case
Lord Mayor of the City of London unveils a rubbish Christmas tree
Queues return as Spain steps up vaccine drive
Saint Petersburg turns white after a night of heavy snowfall
Artist Josephine Baker honoured at France's Pantheon
Traditional skating in Moscow while the Bidens unveil the White House Christmas decorations
Purity or power: India's coal quandary
Snowfalls, heavy rains and strong winds hit Italy and Spain