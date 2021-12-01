euronews_icons_loading
Lord Mayor of the City of London unveils a rubbish Christmas tree

The Lord Mayor of the City of London unveils a Christmas tree made out of waste at his official residence, Mansion House. The alternative festive tree is installed on the balcony of Mansion House, overlooking the busy Bank intersection in the centre of London's financial hub. Materials were sourced from street sweepers and waste management organisations to highlight the amount of waste created during the festive period.

