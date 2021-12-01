Lord Mayor of the City of London unveils a rubbish Christmas tree

The Lord Mayor of the City of London unveils a Christmas tree made out of waste at his official residence, Mansion House. The alternative festive tree is installed on the balcony of Mansion House, overlooking the busy Bank intersection in the centre of London's financial hub. Materials were sourced from street sweepers and waste management organisations to highlight the amount of waste created during the festive period.
More No Comment
Activists gather outside US Supreme Court ahead of major abortion case
Queues return as Spain steps up vaccine drive
Saint Petersburg turns white after a night of heavy snowfall
Artist Josephine Baker honoured at France's Pantheon
Traditional skating in Moscow while the Bidens unveil the White House Christmas decorations
Purity or power: India's coal quandary
Snowfalls, heavy rains and strong winds hit Italy and Spain
Five-ton star hoisted atop Barcelona's Sagrada Familia
Santas deliver early Christmas cheer in Berlin
Lebanese block a highway with burning tires during a protest in Beirut
Horseback archery: Malaysians take a shot at ancient pastime
Berlin: 6000 green lights in solidarity with migrants in Belarus
Mexico's iconic Los Angeles dance hall reopens
Dakar carnival highlights cultures of Senegal
Monkey business at Thai town fruit festival