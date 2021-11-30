Traditional skating in Moscow while the Bidens unveil the White House Christmas decorations

The famous skating rink and Christmas fair traditionally opened on the Red Square as the main sign of the upcoming New Year and Christmas.

Despite the coronavirus restrictions, the capital’s outdoor ice rink opened to the public on Monday with some changes to help prevent the spread of the virus. Visitors must wear masks and maintain social distance before entering the skating rink. In addition, tickets must be purchased online ahead of time for a particular time slot.

The ice rink will also organize free hockey lessons with former professional Russian ice hockey player Alexei Yashin. In order to attend the lessons, the visitors must register on the GUM website.

In USA, The White House unveiled the holiday decorations Monday for Joe and Jill Biden's first White House Christmas, honoring frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Gifts from the Heart" is the theme represented in each of the public rooms of the White House. But fewer people are likely to see the decked-out mansion in person this year, with public tours still suspended because of the continuing threat from the coronavirus pandemic.

In remarks thanking volunteers for decorating, the first lady explained the vision behind her theme, speaking of unity and her view that everyone comes together around faith, family and friendship, gratitude and service, and love for one's community.