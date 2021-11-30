La Palma: Authorities urge people to wear masks due to toxic gas

Lava stopped spewing from the main emission centre of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island, as the secondary cone remained active, the National Geographic Institute said on Monday.

Volcanic activity seemed to have shifted from the main cone to a secondary one seen from the east, as lava continued to flow from new emission points, according to the IGN.

Spain's Military Emergency Unit has said this is the third time the main cone has stopped emitting lava since the eruption started on September 19.

"First images of the main emission centre of the volcano show that today, as on two previous occasions, has stopped emitting lava," the UME added.

High concentration levels of sulphur dioxide from the volcanic gas emissions prompted authorities to suspend workers' access to the southern zone and urged the population to wear masks and avoid outdoor activities on Monday.

Seismic activity also continued to rock the island, with authorities registering more than 100 earthquakes within 24 hours, according to Spanish media.

Satellite imagery released by the Copernicus Emergency Management Service shows that lava flows have destroyed 2,748 properties across the island and scorched some 1,147 hectares of land so far.