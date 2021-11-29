World Watch top news stories today | November 29th – Evening edition Updated: 29/11/2021 Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.
Latest video
Five-ton star hoisted atop Barcelona's Sagrada Familia
Santas deliver early Christmas cheer in Berlin
Lebanese block a highway with burning tires during a protest in Beirut
Horseback archery: Malaysians take a shot at ancient pastime
Jeffrey Epstein: Trial of former lover Ghislaine Maxwell begins in New York
‘A human catastrophe’: The UK’s first climate refugees refuse to leave
Meet the Greek fisherman cleaning up the Mediterranean Sea
Saving Culture: Meet the man preserving Russia's forgotten voices from a century ago
Oxtail Fried Rice: A taste of chef Alexander Smalls’ African heritage
Twitter's Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO after 16 years at the social media giant