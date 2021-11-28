Thousands take part in global protests against gender-based violence

Thousands took to the streets of Rome on Saturday in protest at violence against women.

It was part of the Global "16 Days Campaign" with worldwide demonstrations against gender-based violence.

Campaigners denounce what they consider to be an institutional policy hostile to women, the LGBT+ community and those vulnerable to the economic, social and health crisis.

Carlotta Cossutta, Spokesperson for the feminist group "Non Una Di Meno" (Not One Less) said: "So far this year alone there have been 109 femicides.

"That's about one every 72 hours, actually even more, and according to the latest data, there are 89 women who report crimes related to gender-based violence every day, from stalking to sharing private material online, to beatings and a whole range of harassment at work or at home. So 89 every day."

Meanwhile, in Turkey, police broke up the women's rights march in Istanbul with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The protesters were denouncing the recent rise in violence against women.

According to the advocacy group 'We Will Stop Femicide', 18 women were killed by men and 19 others were found dead under suspicious circumstances just in the last month.