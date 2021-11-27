Venezuelan indigenous facing difficult conditions

UNHCR today (26 Nov) expressed concern over the difficult living conditions of indigenous Warao families from Venezuela who are settled in remote locations across Guyana.
Guyana is home to an estimated 24,500 refugees and migrants from Venezuela, including some 2,500 indigenous Warao. Some have settled in hard-to-reach areas near the Venezuelan border and others in or around the towns of Mabaruma and Port Kaituma.
Since early 2020 some 250 Warao also found refuge in Anabisi in northern Guyana. More than half of them are children.
