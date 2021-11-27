Passengers stranded at Cape Town airport as world races to contain

Passengers wait in the international departures terminal at Cape Town International Airport after their flight was cancelled as the world shut down travel from South Africa, where the concerning new Covid-19 variant called Omicron was detected.
Passengers wait in the international departures terminal at Cape Town International Airport after their flight was cancelled as the world shut down travel from South Africa, where the concerning new Covid-19 variant called Omicron was detected.
More No Comment
Solomon Islands Tension
Venezuelan indigenous facing difficult conditions
Christmas parade kicks off festivities in Bolivia
Hundreds of people gathered in Madrid to welcome the Christmas season
Pinball Museum in Russia
Luxor`s `Sphinx Avenue` reopens after years of excavations and restorations
'Make Amazon Pay' demonstration held on Black Friday in London
Famed Hermitage Museum stages virtual NFT exhibit V1
Romanian National Bank launches first banknote with female personality
Venezuela, Chile and Uruguay protest against gender-based violence
New lava flow moves out from La Palma volcano
Thousands demonstrate in Madrid to call out violence against women
Paris inaugurates square in tribute to female victims of domestic violence
Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC
Thousands protest in Khartoum against military takeover