WHO labels new COVID-19 variant 'of concern', names it Omicron

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday categorised the latest COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa as "of concern" and named it Omicron.

"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of infection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs (variants of concerns)," the United Nations' health agency said in a statement.

The variant, known as B.1.1.529, has been named Omicron, following the WHO's decision to label variants of interest and concern using letters of the Greek alphabet.

Omicron, like the Alpha variant, was first detected in South Africa and was reported to WHO on November 24 for a specimen collected on November 9.

It has since been reported in several countries including Belgium, Botswana, Hong Kong, and Israel.

"Several labs have indicated that for one widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected (called S gene dropout or S gene target failure) and this test can therefore be used as marker for this variant, pending sequencing confirmation," the WHO statement explained.

"Using this approach, this variant has been detected at faster rates than previous surges in infection, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage," it added.

Prior to the WHO designating it a "variant of concern," several countries including France, Germany and Italy had announced new travel restrictions for travellers from South Africa and neighbouring countries including a 14-day quarantine period whether they are vaccinated or not.

The European Commission recommended on Friday afternoon that other member states issued similar restrictions which were then swiftly approved.

The measures, including tests, quarantine and contact tracing, concern seven countries from the Southern Africa region, Eric Mamer, the EU Commission spokesperson said. These are Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen added that she has spoken with scientists and vaccine manufacturers regarding the new variant.

"They, too, fully support such precautionary measures to avoid international spreading of the concerning variant," she said in a statement.

She urged Europeans to get vaccinated, stressing that it "helps to slow down the spread of the virus."

"Europe has taken precautions," she went on. "The European Union's contract with manufacturers says that the vaccine must be adapted immediately to new variants as they emerge."

A spokesperson for BioNTech told Euronews that the company, behind the most used vaccine in Europe, "have immediately initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529."

"The variant differs significantly from previously observed variants as it has additional mutations located in the spike protein. We expect more data from the laboratory tests in two weeks at the latest. These data will provide more information about whether B.1.1.529 could be an escape variant that may require an adjustment of our vaccine if the variant spreads globally."

"Pfizer and BioNTech have taken actions months ago to be able to adapt the mRNA vaccine within 6 weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days in the event of an escape variant. To that end, the companies have begun clinical trials with variant-specific vaccines (alpha and delta) to collect safety and tolerability data that can be provided to regulators as part of the blueprint studies in the event of a needed variant-specific vaccine," they added.