Power plant chimneys demolished in Australia

Two chimney towers and a boiler house at a decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Australia were demolished on Wednesday.
The 175-meter towers and adjacent boiler house disappeared into a cloud of dust at the Wallerawang plant in the New South Wales state town of Lithgow, about 140 kilometers west of Sydney.
The site will be turned into a renewable energy hub, local media reported.
