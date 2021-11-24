euronews_icons_loading
Power plant chimneys demolished in Australia

Two chimney towers and a boiler house at a decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Australia were demolished on Wednesday.

The 175-meter towers and adjacent boiler house disappeared into a cloud of dust at the Wallerawang plant in the New South Wales state town of Lithgow, about 140 kilometers west of Sydney.

The site will be turned into a renewable energy hub, local media reported.

