Thousands of people gathered in central Brussels Sunday to protest against the reinforced measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, which the government imposed to counter the latest spike in cases.
Many among them also protested against the strong advice to get vaccinated, and any potential moves to impose mandatory shots.
The protest march lined up behind a huge banner saying “Together for Freedom."
Some protesters used smoke bombs and firecrackers, but no vioence could be seen during the early stage of the protest that is due to conclude outside European Union headquarters.
Over the past several days, there have been marches in many European nations as one government after another tightened measures.
Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during unrest in The Hague and other towns in the Netherlands on Saturday, following much worse violence the previous night.
More No Comment
Tense standoffs, clashes at Brussels COVID demo
Mexico holds first parade since pandemic to celebrate Revolution Day
Netherlands rocked by second night of Covid riots
Thousands march in Paris over violence against women
Pro- and anti-vaccine protests across Australia
Police fire warning shots at Rotterdam demo
Activists denounce fast fashion in plastic catwalk protest in Tel Aviv
The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years
Famous shop unveils 'madcap' holiday windows in New York
Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter
Washington state residents start clean-up after heavy floods
Beaujolais Nouveau day returns in France after pandemic absence
People protest against Brazil's Bolsonaro during Black Consciousness week
Croatia commemorates 30th Anniversary of fall of Vukovar
Breathtaking cliff stunt by French motocross