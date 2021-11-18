People protest against Brazil's Bolsonaro during Black Consciousness week

Unionists and social movements protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, commemorating the death of more than 610,000 Covid-19 deaths amid the week of Black Consciousness.
Unionists and social movements protest against the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, commemorating the death of more than 610,000 Covid-19 deaths amid the week of Black Consciousness.
More No Comment
Beaujolais Nouveau day returns in France after pandemic absence
Croatia commemorates 30th Anniversary of fall of Vukovar
Breathtaking cliff stunt by French motocross
Bizarre new records to mark 18th Guinness World Records Day
Waterspout spotted off Sicily's coast amid storms
Volcano on Spain's La Palma island continues to erupt
At Paris airport, security officers protest against wage cuts
Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia ride public city bus for first time
London lights up for the Christmas season
French authorities start moving migrants from camp in northern France
Scores of migrants leave camp for Belarus-Poland border
Gaza City: Palestinian amputees take the plunge
Santa Paws: South African canines sled on sandy beaches
Newborn lion triplets unveiled to public in Germany
Dubai Air Show opens to industry on mend amid virus