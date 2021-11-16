BREAKING NEWS
Spotify, Snapchat and Google Cloud report outages

By Euronews
Exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an illuminated sign of the Google logo at the industrial fair Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany, April 17, 2007   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Jens Meyer
Several internet service providers including Spotify, Snapchat and Google Cloud reported being down on Tuesday.

Google Cloud said they "are aware of an issue" on its platform, as did the Spotify Status Twitter account, which added they "are checking them (the issues) out."

The Snapchat Support account wrote: "Many Snapchatters are having trouble using the app. Hang tight, we're working on a fix."

An hour later it announced that the "issue has been resolved".

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.