WATCH: Indigenous leader of the Kayapo tribe is honoured at annual folklore festival in Brazil

Artists of Garantido and Caprichoso Cultural Association honor Indigenous leader of the Kayapo tribe Cacique Raoni Metuktire and perform during the annual folklore festival known as Boi Bumba at Bumbodromo, in Parintins, an island on the Amazon river about 370km east of Manaus, northern Brazil.

Eloiza Amaral, a 19 year old student was excited to attend the event.

"This is the first time I've been here and I'm proud to be part of the Amazon, to be part of the people of the forest. It's wonderful to be able to share the folklore of such a rich culture and to realise how wonderful Brazil is, how good it is to be Brazilian," she said.

Marcia Gentil, 47 year old sales manager explained how wonderful it was to see so many people attend.

"It's been a long time since I've seen a performance like this with a full house, the modules, setting up allegories, taking down fast allegories, everyone very well synchronised," she said, "We're going to be champions. "

Famous ox known as Boi Bumba at Bumbodromo AFP

Dalva Nascimento, 70 year old teacher said it was an amazing feeling to be there.

"Only those who are Caprichoso know the extent of this love."

"It's inexplicable, it's something that comes from the heart of the soul, it's a question of love, ever since I was a child on this ox, I've loved this ox," added Nascimento.

