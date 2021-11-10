BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Guitarist in a kilt leads spontaneous dance action outside COP26

A guitarist in a kilt taught protesters outside the COP26 venue on Tuesday traditional dance moves, as participants pursued negotiations inside.

The action was led by Extinction Rebellion-affiliated demonstrators.

It comes as COP26 President Alok Sharma insisted during a press conference in Glasgow on Monday, that negotiators will have to put in extra effort to achieve progress and ensure the climate summit's success by the end of the week.

More No Comment