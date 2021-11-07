Italian coffee company using solar energy to roast beans

Most experts agree that key to good coffee is in the way it is roasted.

And now the Italian tech company PuroSole has developed an innovative installation that is able to roast coffee beans with renewable energy.

The three co-founders of the project spent almost six years developing an efficient way to use solar power.

Daniele Tommei is one of the cofounders of PuroSole.

"It's the coffee, not the rotating basket or the air in it that we are heating," he says.

"It's the coffee itself being heated, the sun's rays hitting coffee beans, heating them and causing the heating of the air surrounding it.

"But, essentially, the warmest part of all of this is the bean itself."

PuroSole aims to drastically reduce the cost of large thermodynamic plants and came up with a small motorised reflector they say is totally self-sufficient.

Electronic engineer and cofounder of PuroSole, Antonio Durbè, says: "We don't use fossil fuels, such as gas, electricity.

"It is all purely and directly solar energy being concentrated on the bean, zero energy consumption."

The founders say they save around 400 kilos of Co2 in every tonne of roasted coffee and say that it is an important issue in current times.

The company now makes its own coffee and sells it online.