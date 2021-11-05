Flash floods in Bosnia prompt evacuations and school closures

Flash flooding has caused evacuations and closed schools in parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Heavy rain on Friday submerged a number of local and country roads around the capital Sarajevo.

Homes and roads were also flooded in the southwest of the country, prompting some schools to cancel classes.

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes in the Sarajevo suburb of Otes and in the city of Konjic, some 50 kilometers further southwest.

The rain started late on Thursday and forecasts say it will continue to fall until Sunday, raising fears of a repeat of record flooding that affected about a third of the population in 2014.