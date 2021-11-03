Two people were killed and another injured after a man fell seven storeys at a concert in Sweden that was paying homage to members of the iconic pop group ABBA.

Police said an 80-year-old fell into the open foyer of the building in Uppsala, striking two spectators. The one who fell and one of the two who were hit, a 60-year-old, died. A third person, a woman also in her sixties, was injured, but her life is not in danger.

Around 1,000 people had gathered at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress for the tribute concert.

"We received a call regarding a person who either jumped or fell from a great height inside the concert hall in central Uppsala," said Magnus Jansson Klarin, a spokesperson at the police department.

The drama took place before 7 pm as the spectators arrived at the concert, which was later cancelled.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, police said they "currently have no reason to believe that a crime has been committed in connection with the man's fall".

The musicians, who were meant to perform a tribute to ABBA members Björn Ulveaus and Benny Andersson, wrote on Facebook that the concert had been cancelled due to a "terrible event". They said that someone had fallen for "unknown reasons" and that the area had been evacuated.

The concert hall in Uppsala, meanwhile, said it would close until Saturday following the incident.

"We are all shocked by the tragic accident and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families," the concert hall said in a statement.