Suspected shooting near Israeli embassy in Stockholm

By Euronews with EVN

According to Swedish police, several people have been detained and houses raided after an incident in the inner east of the capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

A suspected shooting took place in Stockholm on Friday near the Israeli Embassy, according to reports from Swedish police.

"A police patrol was at Strandvägen and they heard bangs that they thought came from firearms,” said police spokesperson Per Fahlström.

According to local newspaper Expressen, a 14-year-old was arrested minutes after the shooting and a sharp weapon was found at the crime scene.

A large area in Östermalm, the city's inner-east, has been cordoned off.

The police said shots had been heard between Djurgården, Nobelparken and the Oscar Church. No injuries have been reported.

Fahlström said homes have been searched. Police have detained several individuals, but have not yet said on what grounds.