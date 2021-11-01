Mexico returned Sunday to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards and massive public events were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For most it was a joyful return to public activities like the Hollywood-style parade that Mexico City adopted to mimic a scene from the 2015 James Bond movie "Spectre."
Tens of thousands, most wearing masks despite the city's relatively high vaccination rate, gathered along the city's main boulevard Sunday to watch the parade of dancing skeletons, dancers and floats.
Mexico has long had a different attitude toward death, more social, more accepting than in many parts of the world.
According to Mexico City authorities some 300,000 people packed the city's iconic Avenida Reforma boulevard to enjoy the Day of the Dead parade.
Festivities will continue across October 31 to November 2.
More No Comment
Protest in Glasgow as COP26 session begins
New York's Halloween parade returns
Lights festival in Madrid celebrates UNESCO recognition
Canary Islands volcano still erupting, ash worries locals
Rising sea level forces villagers to leave coastal areas
Leaders of the G20 throw coins inside the Trevi Fountain
Thunberg arrives in Glasgow ahead of COP26
Tourists visit La Palma to see the volcano during long holiday weekend in Spain
Fridays for Future climate march in Rome and Glasgow
Volcanic ash blankets La Palma after eruption
Argentine church dedicated to Maradona mark his birthday
Empty streets in Sudan ahead of planned protest
Guatemalan faithful honour Saint Simon in indigenous village
Climate activists protest in London, feel 'optimistic' ahead of COP26
Day of the Dead preps ramp up at market place