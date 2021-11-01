Hong Kong's start-up ecosystem goes sky-high
By Chris Burns
From fintech to rooftop urban farms, start-ups and small to medium-size businesses from Europe are a key part of Hong Kong’s economic ecosystem. About a third of all start-ups and SMEs in Hong Kong are foreign and more than half of those are from Europe, benefitting from a strategic base for business across the region. In this episode of Spotlight Hong Kong, we hear the stories - from Rooftop Republic, Vacuumlabs, and the European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.