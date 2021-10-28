Businessman found guilty over fatal flight of footballer Emiliano Sala

The businessman who organised the fatal flight of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

David Henderson, 67, was the intermediary who chartered the plane to take the 28-year-old to the UK so he could sign for Cardiff City.

The Welsh team had just signed him from the French team FC Nantes for €17 million.

But the small private plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the English Channel on January 21, 2019.

Sala's body was found in the plane's wreckage, more than two weeks after the accident, at a depth of 67 metres.

The body of the 59-year-old pilot has not been found.