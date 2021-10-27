Moldova has received its "first" delivery of non-Russian gas as the country grapples with a severe energy crisis.

The delivery of one million cubic metres of natural gas was supplied by Poland's PGNiG.

Chisinau said the "sample purchase" from Poland is meant "to test the ability to import gas from alternative sources and balance the low pressure in the natural gas supply system".

It added that the offer from PGNiG was one of seven the state company Energocom received after issuing a tender.

The delivery came four days after Moldova declared a one-month state of emergency to secure gas supplies amid a crisis over rising prices.

It comes as the cost of gas soars elsewhere in Europe, amid a perfect storm of factors including increased demand after COVID lockdowns, existing stocks being reduced by longer winters and weather conditions meaning renewables are not able to fill the shortfall.

Almost all of Moldova's gas imports come from Russia via Moldovagaz, a company formed with the Russian giant Gazprom.

A gas interconnector between Moldova and neighbouring Romania became operational in 2015 but currently only supplies the 35,000 inhabitants of Ungheni, a border town.

Only 67% of Moldova's gas needs are currently covered and negotiations with Gazprom are ongoing for deliveries beyond October 31.

But the government has warned it has "no confidence" in getting a positive outcome from the talks.

Critics have accused Gazprom and the Kremlin of hiking gas prices to punish Moldova after the 2020 election of pro-European President Maia Sandu.

Negotiations are also complicated as Moldovan gas must pass through the pro-Russian territory of Transdniestria.

The Financial Times newspaper also reported late on Wednesday that Gazprom is pressuring Moldova to delay energy sector reforms and a free trade deal with the European Union in exchange for cheaper gas prices.

Gazprom, meanwhile, accuses Chisinau of late payments and threatens to cut supply if a new contract is not signed.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for Gazprom said it "is negotiating with a counterparty to extend the contract to supply gas to Moldova exclusively on commercial terms."

"We do not consider it correct to comment on Moldova's agreements with other suppliers," they added.

Euronews has also contacted the Moldovan government for comment.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the country of 2.6 million inhabitants is almost wholly dependent on fossil fuel and electricity imports with only 20% of its energy demand met domestically in 2018.

It also has no gas storage facilities, which leaves it particularly vulnerable to geopolitical and pricing shocks. Disputes between Moscow and Chisinau in 2006 and 2009 left tens of thousands of Moldovan citizens without gas for days in winter. The second instance, which lasted weeks, saw Moldova activate the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism, which provided capacity heaters and electrical generators.

Sandu discussed the country's gas supply issues with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the phone on Wednesday, her office said.

"The European Union has always been with the citizens of the Republic of Moldova — both in good times and in difficult times. We are grateful for the support provided by the European Union in managing the gas supply crisis," Sandu said in a statement.