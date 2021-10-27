Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem announced happy news that a healthy looking, square lipped rhinoceros was born in the early hours of Tuesday morning, October 26.

The latest addition to the zoo was born in a heated enclosure on Tuesday, 26 October, the zoo said.

The experienced mother has birthed a total of eight calves, her latest being the fourteenth rhinoceros to be born in Arnhem since 1977.

Royal Burgers’ Zoo remains one of Europe’s most successful breeders of square-lipped rhinoceros.