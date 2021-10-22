An unusual antidote to the stress of recruitment exams has been offered to candidates hoping to join a civil service department in Indonesia.
Prospective prison guards and immigration inspectors were approached by "Squid Pink" staff members holding toy long guns and asking if their registration records were complete.
Dressed in pink "Squid Game" jumpsuits with their faces covered, the actors also participated in metal detector checks and circulated between rows of applicants seated to take the screening test.
