Huge pyroclastic blocks have been seen floating along a river of lava flowing from La Palma's volcano in the Canary Islands.

Cumbre Vieja began erupting more than a month ago and is showing no sign of calming down.

The blocks are considered the most deadly of all volcanic hazards as they can move at great speed destroying everything in their path.

At one point a boiling river of pyroclastic material was seen approaching a petrol station in downtown La Laguna. Fortunately, the station has been emptied of fuel and water in recent days in advance of the flow's approach.

While there have been no serious human injuries in the current eruption, some animals are struggling.

Trapped dogs have been causing concern over the past few days with drones being used to fly in food. Rescuers have been preparing to use technology to net and airlift them to safety.

Meanwhile, the authorities have rescued numerous farm animals and pets in the area.

A video was also released showing a Military Emergencies Unit officer trying to revive a cat that had critical breathing problems.