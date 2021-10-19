Today the lava flows are making a truce, especially the most active one, the northern one, which is advancing at 2 meters per hour and is less than 150 meters from the sea.

But the volcano is unpredictable and coastal populations continue to be warned of containment due to the emission of toxic gases in case the lava comes into contact with the ocean.

Since the eruption began five weeks ago, lava flows have destroyed nearly 2,000 buildings and buried over 800 hectares of land.