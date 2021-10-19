Today the lava flows are making a truce, especially the most active one, the northern one, which is advancing at 2 meters per hour and is less than 150 meters from the sea.
But the volcano is unpredictable and coastal populations continue to be warned of containment due to the emission of toxic gases in case the lava comes into contact with the ocean.
Since the eruption began five weeks ago, lava flows have destroyed nearly 2,000 buildings and buried over 800 hectares of land.
More No Comment
Brazil: a mural made with the ashes of the Amazon
Madame Tussauds opens museum in Dubai
Group of anti-coup prisoners released in Myanmar
Dubai Expo 2020: Countries unveil spawling pavilions
Rains and the emptying of a dam cause flooding in Thailand
Models pose nude for Spencer Tunick shoot in Israel
Opening of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco)
Flame rehearsal in Greece for Beijing Winter Games
Russian actor, director arrive back on earth from ISS
Members of Spanish military monitor lava temperature on slopes of La Palma volcano.
Hundreds protest in Sudan's capital against government
Russia and China continue joint naval drills
As Halloween approaches, ScareHouse celebrates its 20th anniversary
Signal festival of light illuminates historic Prague
Volcano eruption continues on La Palma island