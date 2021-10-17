BREAKING NEWS
Opening of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco)

The 27th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco) opens in the capital of Burkina Faso. President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, present for the opening, says it "shows the resilience of the Burkinabe people in the face of security and health constraints".

