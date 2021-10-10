Art lovers visiting Madrid can enjoy #INGOYA - an immersive experience of the work of Goya.

This is not just an exhibition but an immersion in more than a thousand images of the Spanish painter.

It claims to be a perfect alliance between art and technology to enable enjoyment of the canvases of the brilliant Aragonese painter from the inside.

Visitors are welcome from children to experienced art connoisseurs.

The use of cutting-edge techniques in computer graphics allows visitors to see enlarged details of paintings in which the texture of the brushstrokes, the small features that go unnoticed, the expressions and movements of the characters and the stories that underlie each work can all be appreciated.

Yolanda Bergareche is the curator of #INGOYA.

"Our aim is that whoever enters here will first find a Didactic room, where - in five blocks, with very brief words - we introduce them to who Goya was and why he is such an important and recognised figure in world painting," she explains.

"And then you move on to the emotional room, where the projections and the soundtrack start and you begin to feel a wave of emotion sweep over you. It's very moving.

"You see all his work, you see how we have grouped the children he paints, how we have grouped the women, how we have grouped the portraits of power or war ... bullfighting ... his last period in Bordeaux when he kept saying "I'm still learning" ... that he was still curious about everything."

The immersive experience is accompanied by a selection of musical pieces by classical composers such as Manuel de Falla, Isaac Albéniz, Enrique Granados and Ridolfo Luigi Boccherini.

The Cervantes Institute collaborated in the event - with its first venue in Granada, which, despite the pandemic, was visited by tens of thousands of people, the main authorities in the city and the surrounding region and more than 1,000 children and teenagers from educational centres.

The exhibition can be seen until 16 January at the Fernán Gómez Centro Cultural de la Villa.