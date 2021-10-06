Suspect in Sweden apartment explosion found dead in Göteborg harbour

The main suspect of an explosion at an apartment building in Sweden has been found dead.

Police confirmed that the man's body had been found in the harbour waters in Göteborg, only a few kilometres from the site of the blast.

Authorities added that they do not suspect any foul play in connection with his death.

Swedish prosecutors had issued an international search warrant for the man following last week's blast in the city.

At least 16 people were injured in the explosion, which occurred in the Annedal district of Sweden's second-largest city.

The fire last forced hundreds of residents to evacuate and damaged at least 140 apartments. Four of the injured remain in serious condition.

The main suspect -- a tenant of the building -- was arrested in absentia on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, and public destruction.

"On Wednesday morning, the rescue services received an alarm about a body in the water off Stenpiren in central Göteborg," a statement read.

"The body has been identified as the man sought by police and prosecutors last week after the explosion in an apartment building in Annedal."

"It's good that he has now been found, although we had hoped he would be alive," said Police Commander Anders Börjesson.

"We understand that the delay in the search has caused concern among the public."

"The investigation is now continuing to get a clearer picture of the course of events and the causes of the explosion."

Prosecutor Maria Thorell added that the probe into attempted murder and gross public destruction will continue.

"The investigation will continue to determine the cause of the explosion and whether there are other perpetrators," she added in a statement.