Hundreds of migrants land on the Italian island of Lampedusa

Hundreds of migrants landed on the Italian island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean on Sunday after fleeing Libya and Tunisia.

At least 18 small ships bearing more than 600 people in total arrived on the small island south of Sicily.

In addition, the migrants rescued on Saturday by Italian supply vessel Asso Ventinove were also taken to Lampedusa.

The camp on the island is reported to be overcrowded and at least 250 people are being transferred to other Italian localities.

Those crossing from Tunisia usually travel in small groups on small boats and often make it all the way to Italy under their own steam.

Those fleeing Libya, where migrants and refugees face extortion, abuse, torture, detention, and death, tend to cross the Mediterranean on crowded and unseaworthy boats launched by traffickers.