Britney Spears' fans overjoyed after father removed as guardian

"Free Britney now! Free Britney now!": the pop star's fans gather outside a Los Angeles court and celebrate after a judge ordered that Britney Spears' father be removed as the singer's guardian.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kick rugby balls while visiting Northern Ireland
Kim Jong Un attends North Korea parliament session
Families protest suspension of Lebanon blast probe
Taliban fighters hit a Kabul fairground as Afghans fear for freedoms
Large demos for abortion rights in Latin America
Thai authorities rush to repair flood levees
Taiwanese lawmakers brawl during a political speech
Pilgrims commemorate Arbaeen in Karbala
Haitian migrants cross Colombian jungle en route to US
France wins Bocuse d'Or cooking contest
Canary Islands: a "miracle house" spared by the lava flow of La Palma
Madame Tussauds brings all six James Bond stars together, in wax
Macron hit by egg at restaurant trade fair in Lyon
Kosovar artist makes Merkel mosaic from seeds
Hundreds join climate change protest in Ukraine