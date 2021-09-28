‘Unheard’ John Lennon recording goes under the hammer in Copenhagen

A previously unheard 1970 cassette recording of John Lennon and Yoko Ono is set to be auctioned in the Danish capital Copenhagen on Tuesday (28 September).

The 33-minute audio recording has been untouched for over 50 years and features a performance of a never-released song and an interview conducted by four Danish schoolboys.

Over half a century later, the classmates - now in their 60s - have decided to put the old-fashioned white cassette tape, plus a collection of photos from the chance encounter, up for sale.

The recording was produced under very lucky circumstances

What auction participants can expect to see in Copenhagen today Bruun Rasmussen

Lennon and his wife arrived in snowy Denmark in December 1969 to visit Ono’s then five-year-old daughter Kyoko.

Word eventually got out the two were in town, so they staged an impromptu press conference in Thy, Northwest Jutland in January 1970.

The four teenagers convinced their headteacher to let them skip class and travel to the event, hoping to meet their idols and write about it in the school paper.

The unique recording - made using borrowed sound equipment from a local hi-fi store - captures a relaxed, wide-ranging conversation. They discuss hair, Lennon and Ono hum to Danish Christmas songs. At one point, Lennon plays guitar and sings anti-war song “Give Peace a Chance”, followed by unreleased track “Radio Peace".

Less than a year earlier, Lennon and Ono had staged their famous “bed-in” protests against the Vietnam War in Amsterdam and Montreal.

During the interview, Højen is heard asking the Beatle; “How do you think people like me can help you make peace around the world?”

“Go imitate what we do,” responds Lennon. “Imitate what we do locally.”

How much is the tape expected to sell for?

A polaroid of John and Yoko captured during the interview Bruun Rasmussen

The cassette tape, which features a misspelt “John Lenon” scribbled on its side, has been stored in a safe deposit box since 2002, when the friends became aware of its potential value.

Copenhagen auction house Bruun Rasmussen is selling the cassette, over 20 accompanying photos, and a copy of the school magazine in which Højen wrote about the encounter. The collection is expected to fetch between 200,000 and 300,000 Danish kroner (approximately €26,900 to €40,400).

Just months after the interview, The Beatles split up. Lennon was shot and killed in New York a decade later in 1980 at the age of 40.

Demand for Beatles memorabilia remains strong to this day. Last year, a pair of famed round spectacles worn by the late frontman were auctioned by Sotheby’s for around 51,500 euros.