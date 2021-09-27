Bocuse d'Or 2021 responds to lockdown world with takeaway test

The world-famous chef championship, the Bocuse d'Or is in full swing at Lyon's Sirha Food Fair.

Chefs from all over the world have been testing their skills across disciplines and against the clock in the culmination of 2 years hard training for this most prestigious of events. And the finalists, representing 21 countries, are now putting their skills to the test. The winners will be announced on Monday evening.

New for 2021 - a takeaway tribute to food under lockdown

This year, in order to test a chef's ability to adapt to a world turned upside down by the health crisis, the 2021 edition features a takeaway test.

A starter / main course / dessert declination of the cherry tomato and shrimp is the stipulation here.

But, more than that, the team must make their own takeaway box themselves, and following specific rules.

made from materials of plant origin

must be reusable

designed with a detachable lid

stackable

with the following dimensions: 350mm wide / 450mm length (maximum)

Sweden's Takaway offering at Bocuse D'Or GLE Events

International rivalry - Two chefs from same restaurant cook for different nations

The much-lauded Geranium restaurant in Copenhagen boasts two finalists at the 2021 Bocuse d'Or. And they are firmly in separate kitchens for this event.

Ronni Mortensen of Denmark GLE Events

Ronni Mortensen has been here before.

As a 16-year-old he was already a commis chef under Rasmus Kofoed (still his boss at Geranium and cheering him on in Lyon 2021) when Denmark gained the silver medal in the 2007 competition.

The main platter test this year asks the chefs to work with beef chuck. A cut of beef that is hardly used in Denmark. I ask him if he recoiled in horror when he found out.

"Basically, yes!" Mortensen admitted. "It's not a piece that we normally use in the whole of Denmark but once you get your fingers into it, it's ok."

On the subject of his teammate at Geranium, Artur Kazaritski, now competing against him for Estonia, Mortensen is as chilled as Gazpacho.

"It's fine," he tells Euronews. "Of course we try to sabotage him, but in a funny way. We have a good relationship and he's doing what he's doing in another kitchen."

There's a healthy rivalry and equally healthy respect between the two chefs. "If they're missing a piece of meat or something that didn't arrive, we will help them out."

President of the I.O.C., Régis Marcon, makes the case for the choice of platter.

"We have chosen a simple and cheap dish, but which, in our eyes as cooks, remains noble: the beef chuck. It will allow us, through the imposed braising, to better evaluate the cook's techniques."

Norway's beef platter GLE Events

Stay tuned for the results as you will hear them first here on Euronews.com.