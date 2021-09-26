BREAKING NEWS
Germany

Live

German election: Live updates as voters choose a new Bundestag

By Lauren Chadwick  & Euronews
In the running to replace Angela Merkel (L-R): Armin Laschet, Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz   -   Copyright  Markus Schreiber/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The German election today marks the end of an era as Angela Merkel bows out after 16 years.

The top two parties are currently neck-and-neck, according to the latest exit polls, with the Greens likely to increase their results significantly.

Here is a summary of what you need to know so far, follow our live updates below.

09.25.2021
19:24

Summary

  • The centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) is currently neck-and-neck with the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to the most recent exit polls.
  • The Greens are likely to significantly increase their representation in parliament, exit polls showed, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and far-left Die Linke decreased their vote share.
  • Chancellor candidates Armin Laschet (CDU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) both said their party wished to form a coalition. 
  • Polls closed at 18:00 CEST.
21:10

Here's a look at the possible seats in the German Bundestag based on exit polls compared to the 2017 election results.

20:08

Closest German election since 2002, expert says

This German election is the closest since 2002, when the SPD and CDU both received 38.5% of the vote, Dr Matthias Dilling, a political scientist at the University of Oxford, tells Euronews.

"It seems likely that we won’t know tonight who finished first, not the least because of the high share of postal votes. It’s also likely that the COVID rules will somewhat slow down the counting in the ballot stations," Dilling said.

While a party that comes second could still lead the government, the Social Democrats might have a stronger claim to the chancellorship, Dilling says.

"In 2002, one of the arguments of CDU/CSU in favour of them leading the next government included the fact that they had gained support while the SPD had lost support. By the same logic, the SPD might have a stronger claim for the chancellorship given their substantive gains and CDU/CSU’s losses," he said.
19:44

Far-left Die Linke at just 5%, according to exit polls

The far-left party Die Linke received just 5% of the vote, according to exit polls. That's down from around 9% in the 2017 election. It means the far-left party is not likely to have enough seats to join a potential coalition.

It had been suggested by the Conservatives that Die Linke could be in a coalition with the Social Democrats and Greens. While that was likely not what SPD candidate Olaf Scholz wanted, Die Linke was certainly hoping for it to happen.

19:16
19:10

Social Democrats candidate Olaf Scholz 'very pleased' with election results


Scholz said the election was a "great success", adding that many Germans voted for them because they want "to see change." He thanked voters for supporting the Social Democrats.

"We want to bring about a better future for all Germans," he said, hailing the exit polls which show the party slightly in the lead yet still neck-and-neck with the centre-right Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union.

"Let's wait to see the final results but then we have to get to work," Scholz said.

19:03

Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet says CDU wants to be part of a coalition


Armin Laschet, the leader of the CDU/CSU, said the election campaign was "tough" but that the definitive result was still "unclear". He said the CDU and CSU were still given a mandate to be part of a coalition.

18:54

Here's a look at the first exit polls from German television networks:

18:48

Christian Democrats receive disappointing results, if exit polls confirmed

The Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union received a disappointing 24-25% of the vote, according to the first exit polls, down from 32% in the 2017 elections. It would be a historic low for the centre-right union party.

Merkel's successor as party leader, Armin Laschet, had a hard time connecting to voters. The party had been trailing the centre-left Social Democrats since the beginning of August but nonetheless appeared neck-and-neck in the first exit polls on Sunday.
18:33

Greens receive highest-ever results, according to first exit polls

The Greens received around 15% of the vote, according to the first exit polls, in what would be their highest-ever result in German history. In the last 2017 elections, the Greens won about 8% of the vote share.

The Greens candidate for chancellor was Annalena Baerbock, a 40-year-old woman who has never held government office. They are now likely to be an essential player in any coalition talks.

Guests at the election party of the Greens party react after the publication of the first forecasts on the outcome of the election for the state of Berlin, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP

 