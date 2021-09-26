German election: Live updates as voters choose a new Bundestag

German election: Live updates as voters choose a new BundestagComments
The German election today marks the end of an era as Angela Merkel bows out after 16 years.
The top two parties are currently neck-and-neck, according to the latest exit polls, with the Greens likely to increase their results significantly.
Here is a summary of what you need to know so far, follow our live updates below.
Summary
- The centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) is currently neck-and-neck with the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), according to the most recent exit polls.
- The Greens are likely to significantly increase their representation in parliament, exit polls showed, while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and far-left Die Linke decreased their vote share.
- Chancellor candidates Armin Laschet (CDU) and Olaf Scholz (SPD) both said their party wished to form a coalition.
- Polls closed at 18:00 CEST.
Here's a look at the possible seats in the German Bundestag based on exit polls compared to the 2017 election results.
Closest German election since 2002, expert says
"It seems likely that we won’t know tonight who finished first, not the least because of the high share of postal votes. It’s also likely that the COVID rules will somewhat slow down the counting in the ballot stations," Dilling said.
While a party that comes second could still lead the government, the Social Democrats might have a stronger claim to the chancellorship, Dilling says.
"In 2002, one of the arguments of CDU/CSU in favour of them leading the next government included the fact that they had gained support while the SPD had lost support. By the same logic, the SPD might have a stronger claim for the chancellorship given their substantive gains and CDU/CSU’s losses," he said.
Far-left Die Linke at just 5%, according to exit polls
It had been suggested by the Conservatives that Die Linke could be in a coalition with the Social Democrats and Greens. While that was likely not what SPD candidate Olaf Scholz wanted, Die Linke was certainly hoping for it to happen.
Social Democrats candidate Olaf Scholz 'very pleased' with election results
Scholz said the election was a "great success", adding that many Germans voted for them because they want "to see change." He thanked voters for supporting the Social Democrats.
"We want to bring about a better future for all Germans," he said, hailing the exit polls which show the party slightly in the lead yet still neck-and-neck with the centre-right Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union.
"Let's wait to see the final results but then we have to get to work," Scholz said.
Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet says CDU wants to be part of a coalition
Armin Laschet, the leader of the CDU/CSU, said the election campaign was "tough" but that the definitive result was still "unclear". He said the CDU and CSU were still given a mandate to be part of a coalition.
Here's a look at the first exit polls from German television networks:
Christian Democrats receive disappointing results, if exit polls confirmed
Merkel's successor as party leader, Armin Laschet, had a hard time connecting to voters. The party had been trailing the centre-left Social Democrats since the beginning of August but nonetheless appeared neck-and-neck in the first exit polls on Sunday.
Greens receive highest-ever results, according to first exit polls
The Greens candidate for chancellor was Annalena Baerbock, a 40-year-old woman who has never held government office. They are now likely to be an essential player in any coalition talks.
