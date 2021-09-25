At least eight die in suicide car bomb attack in Somalia's capital

The Islamic extremist group Al-Shabab has rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a checkpoint near the Presidential Palace in Somalia.

At least eight people were killed in the explosion and nine others were wounded a police spokesman said.

The checkpoint is used by President Mohamed Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Roble to get safely to and from the airport in the capital, Mogadishu.

The al-Qaida-linked group has carried out many such attacks in its insurgency against the UN-backed government for the last decade and over 4,000 people have died.